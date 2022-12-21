OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo district police stations bolstered with 180 new recruits
Commissioner warns cohort they will face dismissal if they fall prey to corruption
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 21 December 2022
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene officially welcomed 180 new constables in Mthatha on Tuesday, telling them they could make a huge difference in fighting rampant crime in the region...
OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo district police stations bolstered with 180 new recruits
Commissioner warns cohort they will face dismissal if they fall prey to corruption
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene officially welcomed 180 new constables in Mthatha on Tuesday, telling them they could make a huge difference in fighting rampant crime in the region...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos