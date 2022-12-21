Philips says tests on recalled products show limited health risks

Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said independent tests on its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown positive results.

The company issued the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators in June last year because foam used to dampen noise from the devices might degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.

Philips said that the latest tests indicated that exposure to particulate matter emissions from degraded foam in DreamStation devices was "unlikely to result in an appreciable harm to health in patients" provided the machines had not been treated with ozone-based cleansing products.