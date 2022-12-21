Retired Dispatch reader takes home a brand new Suzuki
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 21 December 2022
Picked from thousands of entrants, Mbulelo Mpondo, 72, from Zwelitsha, was overwhelmed to hear he had triumphed as the lucky winner of the Daily Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) Win-A-Car competition, taking home a snazzy Suzuki Ertiga seven-seater worth R284,000...
