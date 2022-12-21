Taliban-led Afghan administration suspends women from universities

“The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls,” US Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood told the council, describing the move as “absolutely indefensible.”

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States will look to see what more it can do to hold the Taliban to account.

Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was “another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student.”

“It is also another step by the Taliban away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan,” she told the council.

In March, the Taliban drew criticism from many foreign governments and some Afghans for making a U-turn on signals all girls' high schools would be opened.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the move on Tuesday was “clearly another broken promise from the Taliban.”

“It's another very troubling move and it's difficult to imagine how the country can develop, deal with all of the challenges that it has, without active participation of women and the education of women,” he told reporters in New York.