×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | ANC national conference announces 80-member NEC

By TimesLIVE - 21 December 2022
The ANC is expected to announce the names of its 80-member national executive committee at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The ANC is expected to announce the names of its 80-member national executive committee at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The ANC is expected to announce the names of its 80-member national executive committee at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The party installed its newly elected top seven leaders on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for  a second term as president, beating his political rival and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...