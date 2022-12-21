The ANC is expected to announce the names of its 80-member national executive committee at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The party installed its newly elected top seven leaders on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term as president, beating his political rival and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | ANC national conference announces 80-member NEC
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
TimesLIVE
