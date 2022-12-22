The South African Revenue Service has seized what is believed to be counterfeit sneakers and sandals worth around R3m.
It said the seizure was made at the weekend at the Mozambican border.
“The customs detector dog unit (DDU) at the Lebombo border post with Mozambique searched a truck with two trailers entering South Africa.
“The DDU found 5,237 pairs of various branded (possibly counterfeit) shoes and sandals. The items were found loaded in the back of the trailers of the truck. The shoes were handed over to the South African customs state warehouse for further processing and engagement with the relevant brand holders for confirmation of the authenticity of the items,” Sars said.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the customs officers and the DDU for their vigilance in preventing illicit and counterfeit goods from entering the country.
Counterfeit shoes worth R3m seized by Sars
“The lawful production of clothing and textile industry in the country needs to be supported and Sars has shown once again that it is playing its part to foster industrial growth and job creation.”
He said Sars was on a mission to make things difficult and costly for lawbreakers.
“While we have made it easy and simple to comply, we will not tolerate criminals and syndicates that impede the economic prosperity of our country and the wellbeing of our citizens.”
