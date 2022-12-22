×

News

Engineers robbed and held hostage while trying to restore water

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 22 December 2022
Two engineering consultants were hijacked and robbed in the uMkhanyakude District in northern KZN.
Two engineering consultants were hijacked and robbed in the uMkhanyakude District in northern KZN.
Image: Motswari Mofokeng

Two engineering consultants were robbed and held hostage for six hours while on their way to fix water infrastructure in the uMkhanyakude District in the far north of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mhlathuze Water said the two engineers from Ziyanda Consulting, were robbed last week Thursday. 

The engineers were accosted by gunmen while inspecting a water storage tank and pump station in the Mntikini area of Umkhanyakude. 

Mhlathuze Water spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said a double cab Toyota Hilux bakkie was hijacked during the incident. 

He said the pair were taken to a nearby forest where they were held hostage for nearly six hours.

Maphumulo said during this time, they were robbed of their personal belongings including bank cards and laptops.

While the two engineers were not physically harmed and were able to find their way to safety and report the robbery to the police, Mhlathuze Water regretted their “mental and emotional trauma”.

He said such criminal behaviour jeopardised the urgent task of delivering water to thousands of households in the uMkhanyakude District. 

Maphumulo condemned the incident and described it as unconscionable.

“It is both unfortunate and unnecessary that in exchange for their dedication, our engineers should be confronted by ruthless criminals. This unconscionable act is a definite setback to our efforts of supplying water to uMkhanyakude as mandated by the minister of water and sanitation, Senzo Mchunu,” he said.

Maphumulo appealed to the public to work with them in keeping their contractors and employees safe from criminal elements for them to successfully complete the task at hand.

