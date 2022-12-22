Kidnap, extortion gangs sowing terror in East London
At least 23 foreigners abducted for ransom in city in past three months
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 22 December 2022
Foreigners living in the Buffalo City Metro fear an outbreak of violence in response to the growing incidents of kidnapping and extortion targeting business owners...
Kidnap, extortion gangs sowing terror in East London
At least 23 foreigners abducted for ransom in city in past three months
Foreigners living in the Buffalo City Metro fear an outbreak of violence in response to the growing incidents of kidnapping and extortion targeting business owners...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos