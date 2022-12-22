A 27-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, in front of their three-year-old child will remain in custody until March 2023.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said reports indicate that on Sunday the accused went to fetch his girlfriend and their child from her home in Mamelodi.
“It is unclear at this stage how she ended up with him as she had a restraining order. He allegedly drove with them to a graveyard, where he stabbed her several times with a bottle in the presence of their child and left her there,” Mamothame said.
Man who ‘stabbed girlfriend to death’ in graveyard to remain behind bars
Thereafter, the accused drove home and left the child with his brother.
“He allegedly confessed to killing the mother. The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested on December 20. He will remain in custody until the next court appearance in March 2023.”
