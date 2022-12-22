×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man who ‘stabbed girlfriend to death’ in graveyard to remain behind bars

22 December 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Reports indicate the accused fetched his girlfriend and their child from her home in Mamelodi on Sunday. Stock photo.
Reports indicate the accused fetched his girlfriend and their child from her home in Mamelodi on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

A 27-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, in front of their three-year-old child will remain in custody until March 2023.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said reports indicate that on Sunday the accused went to fetch his girlfriend and their child from her home in Mamelodi.

“It is unclear at this stage how she ended up with him as she had a restraining order. He allegedly drove with them to a graveyard, where he stabbed her several times with a bottle in the presence of their child and left her there,” Mamothame said.

KZN mother allegedly stabs newborn to death after giving birth in shopping centre toilet

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby to death after giving birth in a shopping centre on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

Thereafter, the accused drove home and left the child with his brother.

“He allegedly confessed to killing the mother. The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested on December 20. He will remain in custody until the next court appearance in March 2023.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...