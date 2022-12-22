Shanghai hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ as Covid-19 spreads

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with Covid-19 as it expects half of the city's 25-million people to get infected by the end of the year while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month took an abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its “zero-Covid” regime, which has taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4-billion people.

Still, China's official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 – a fraction of what most other countries faced.

China reported no new Covid deaths for a second consecutive day for December 21, even as funeral parlour workers say demand has jumped in the past week, pushing fees higher.

Authorities – who have narrowed the criteria for Covid deaths, prompting criticism from many disease experts – confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Some experts say official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across China following the easing of restrictions.