News

National minimum wage: call for representations

By TimesLIVE - 23 December 2022
The national Minimum wage commission is inviting written representation from all interested stakeholders in preparation for adjustments to the national minimum wage in 2023. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ garagestock

The national minimum wage (NMW) commission says it is conducting an investigation into the NMW and invites further written representations to adjust the 2023 rate.

The current national minimum wage announced by employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi in February 2022, was adjusted from R21.69 in 2021 to R23.19 for each ordinary hour worked.

“In its preliminary report the NMW commission is eyeing an annual increase in the NMW in the range of consumer price index (CPI) +0.5% and CPI +1% for 2023,” department of employment and labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said on Thursday.

The commission invited written representation from all interested stakeholders in preparation for adjustments in the national minimum wage in 2023.

The written representations will form part of recommendations by the commission to Nxesi, together with the commission’s report, to use in the determination of the new adjustment.

The representations should reach the directorate: employment standards, department of employment and labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or sent to nmwreview@labour.gov.za by January 13 next year.

