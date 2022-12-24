East London women own the fire
The myth that manning a braai is a man's job has been demolished
Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE and Bomikazi Mdiya - 24 December 2022
In every race and culture, the duty of braaiing meat is seen as a man's job, but in Buffalo City women have picked up the tongs and claimed back the fire...
East London women own the fire
The myth that manning a braai is a man's job has been demolished
In every race and culture, the duty of braaiing meat is seen as a man's job, but in Buffalo City women have picked up the tongs and claimed back the fire...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos