Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Christmas Day.
It will be reimplemented at 5am on Monday, when stage 2 will come into effect until 4pm on Tuesday. Thereafter, it's back to stage 3.
Guess what, people? Eskom says you can cook Christmas dinner without interruption
Image: Alexander Raths
