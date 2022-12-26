The family of The Herald reporter Yolanda Palezweni, 27, are searching for her after she failed to reach Stutterheim on Saturday evening.
Palezweni's sister, Gcobisa, said she had last spoken to her at about 4pm on Saturday afternoon.
“It was at about 4:30pm on Saturday and she said she was passing [Makhanda].
“She was [hitchhiking]. We didn't hear from her again and we can't reach her on the phone,” Gcobisa said.
Palezweni was due to spend Christmas with her family, including her son, in Stutterheim on Sunday.
There were no signs of Palezweni at her flat in Gqeberha on Monday morning and her phone rings unanswered.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the police.
HeraldLIVE
Herald reporter missing
Image: SUPPLIED
The family of The Herald reporter Yolanda Palezweni, 27, are searching for her after she failed to reach Stutterheim on Saturday evening.
Palezweni's sister, Gcobisa, said she had last spoken to her at about 4pm on Saturday afternoon.
“It was at about 4:30pm on Saturday and she said she was passing [Makhanda].
“She was [hitchhiking]. We didn't hear from her again and we can't reach her on the phone,” Gcobisa said.
Palezweni was due to spend Christmas with her family, including her son, in Stutterheim on Sunday.
There were no signs of Palezweni at her flat in Gqeberha on Monday morning and her phone rings unanswered.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the police.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos