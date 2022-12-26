Mpahleni was honoured with an honorary degree by Rhodes University and the University of Cape Town (UCT).
She was regarded as a national treasure for taking traditional music beyond our borders through the use of instruments uhadi, isitolotolo and umrhubhe.
She was also one of the legends recognised by the department of arts & culture as part of the third Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series Event which took place in Libode, Eastern Cape, in September.
Tributes from far and wide have already started pouring in. Artscape shared a touching tribute on Facebook.
“Artscape CEO, Marlene Le Roux and the staff are saddened to learn of the passing of the honorary Dr Madosini Latozi Mpahleni, a legendary Xhosa musician, storyteller and artist. Madosini, as she was affectionately known, was a legendary musician who had collaborated with many local and international artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Ringo Madlingozi, Derek Gripper, and Gilberto Gil the famous Brazilian musician, Dizu Plaaitjies, Mzwandile Qotoyi, Jonny Blundell, Lulu Plaitjies and Pedro Espi-Sanchis.
“Artscape was privileged to have her perform on our stage in September in the Ingoduko concert, alongside Thandeka Mfinyongo. The concert featured indigenous, contemporary, and international artistic works and aimed at archiving, inspiring, and promoting holistic documentation of music from different cultures for the younger generation provided patrons with an insight into indigenous music that represents some of the earliest roots of jazz in Africa. To Madonsini's family, loved ones and friends we extend our heartfelt condolences. Long may her memory remain through her music. May her soul rest in peace.”
See other tributes below:
Tributes pour in for legendary Xhosa musician Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni
Entertainment
Image: SUPPLIED
Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni, one of the last practising guardians of traditional Xhosa cultural music died after a lengthy illness on December 23..
A statement from the family of the 79-year-old read:
"Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni passed on, on December 23, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha after a relatively long illness. Having survived heart attack whilst she was in a tour in France in 2019, as well as two Covid 19 attacks, her health status could not be back to its normalcy, as a result from time to time she was admitted to hospital. Her last admission was at St Mary’s Hospital on the 3rd December 2022 where she subsequently succumbed at 16:15."
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation sent their condolences to the family of the musician.
“Samro is saddened by the passing of Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni, one of the last practising music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture. She was unsurpassed in the making & playing of the Uhadi, Umrhubhe & Isitolotolo. Condolences to her family, friends & industry colleagues.”
Mpahleni was honoured with an honorary degree by Rhodes University and the University of Cape Town (UCT).
She was regarded as a national treasure for taking traditional music beyond our borders through the use of instruments uhadi, isitolotolo and umrhubhe.
She was also one of the legends recognised by the department of arts & culture as part of the third Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series Event which took place in Libode, Eastern Cape, in September.
Tributes from far and wide have already started pouring in. Artscape shared a touching tribute on Facebook.
“Artscape CEO, Marlene Le Roux and the staff are saddened to learn of the passing of the honorary Dr Madosini Latozi Mpahleni, a legendary Xhosa musician, storyteller and artist. Madosini, as she was affectionately known, was a legendary musician who had collaborated with many local and international artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Ringo Madlingozi, Derek Gripper, and Gilberto Gil the famous Brazilian musician, Dizu Plaaitjies, Mzwandile Qotoyi, Jonny Blundell, Lulu Plaitjies and Pedro Espi-Sanchis.
“Artscape was privileged to have her perform on our stage in September in the Ingoduko concert, alongside Thandeka Mfinyongo. The concert featured indigenous, contemporary, and international artistic works and aimed at archiving, inspiring, and promoting holistic documentation of music from different cultures for the younger generation provided patrons with an insight into indigenous music that represents some of the earliest roots of jazz in Africa. To Madonsini's family, loved ones and friends we extend our heartfelt condolences. Long may her memory remain through her music. May her soul rest in peace.”
See other tributes below:
PREMIER MABUYANE CONVEYS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF MUSIC ICON MADOSINI
Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of internationally acclaimed traditional music icon, Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni.
The legendary traditional music artist well known as Madosini reportedly died in hospital yesterday.
“We join the people of Libode, South Africa and the world in sending our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this time of grief. We will remember Mama Madosini as a legend who promoted indigenous Xhosa traditional instruments to the country and the world,” said Mabuyane.
Madosini’s love for music and artistry saw her exciting audiences across the world with uhadi and umrhubhe musical bows as well as isitolotolo being her indigenous musical instruments of choice.
“We are grateful that her illustrious career in the music industry has earned her respect from the young and old. Her recognition with an honorary doctorate recently by Rhodes University is testament to her legendary status in the music industry - especially for a woman who had little or no exposure to formal education,” he said.
Phumla ngoxolo Madosini.
CONDOLENCES AFTER THE PASSING OF LATOZI “MADOSINI” MPAHLENI
Eastern Cape Department of Sport Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC, Nonceba Kontsiwe has sent out words of condolences to the Mpahleni family following the passing of the internationally acclaimed artist, Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni. Madosini passed on today at the age of 79. She was a renowned artist who was a custodian of indigenous music.
In September, Madosini was honored in the third edition of the Van Toeka AF Living Legends Recognition Series event that took place in Mkhankatho, Libode hosted by Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa and MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe honoured the matriarch of indigenous music and traditional instruments.
MEC Kontsiwe said Madosini played a critical role in the preservation of our heritage and culture through her music,
“As the province we are saddened by the passing of umama uLatozi "Madosini" Mpahleni (born in kwa Dlomo Village on 25 December 1943). She was a sterling South African musician, known for playing Xhosa traditional instruments such as uhadi and umhrubhe musical bows, and the isitolotolo. We regarded her as a "national treasure" in her field. We delight in knowing that, we as the arts and culture sector have given her - her flowers while she was still alive by honoring her in September in the 3rd edition of the Van Toeka AV Living Legends honors. We are glad that she shared his talents with the world. May she rest in peace,” said Kontsiwe.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos