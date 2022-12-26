×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

UPDATE | Herald reporter found unharmed

By Herald Reporter - 26 December 2022
Found: The Herald reporter Yolanda Palezweni who was presumed missing was found on Monday afternoon.
Found: The Herald reporter Yolanda Palezweni who was presumed missing was found on Monday afternoon.
Image: SUPPLIED

*UPDATE: The Herald reporter Yolanda Palezweni has been found unharmed on Monday afternoon in Gqeberha.

Details remain scant, but she is safe and has made contact with colleagues.

The family of The Herald reporter Yolanda Palezweni, 27, are searching for her after she failed to reach Stutterheim on Saturday evening.

Palezweni's sister, Gcobisa, said she had last spoken to her at about 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

"It was at about 4:30pm on Saturday and she said she was passing [Makhanda].  

"She was [hitchhiking]. We didn't hear from her again and we can't reach her on the phone," Gcobisa said.

Palezweni was due to spend Christmas with her family, including her son, in Stutterheim on Sunday.

There were no signs of Palezweni at her flat in Gqeberha on Monday morning and her phone rings unanswered.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the police.

HeraldLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...