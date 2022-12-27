×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 3 and 2 load-shedding for the remainder of the week

27 December 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Eskom has appealed to the public to conserve electricity. Stock photo.
Eskom has appealed to the public to conserve electricity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ JAKUB GOJDA

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday morning, with stage 2 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.

“This will be repeated daily for the remainder of the week,” Eskom said.

The power utility appealed to the public to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period.

This comes after South Africans were spared from load-shedding on Christmas Day. Eskom had announced the suspension was possible due to lower demand for electricity. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...