Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented with immediate effect until 5am,” said the power utility.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm daily, with stage 4 from 4pm until 5am.
“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding cranked up to stage 3 and 4 until further notice
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
TimesLIVE
