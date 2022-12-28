Free State police are investigating a charge of attempted murder after an alleged racist incident at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein.
The initial case opened by the family of two boys aged 13 and 18 against three men was for assault and crimen injuria.
A video clip shared on social media captured part of the incident at the resort. It depicted white men ordering a black teenager out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalated. One man was also seen holding a youngster under the water.
Maselspoort resort attack: Attempted murder charge investigated
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the docket was handed to the senior state prosecutor, who issued a directive that a charge of attempted murder could be added to the investigation “given the additional facts” that had been obtained.
“The docket was received back from the senior state prosecutor with clear directives. The investigator is working on the directives and we anticipate the perpetrator or perpetrators will be brought before a court of law to account for this incident.”
