“The number of personnel deployed depends on the intelligence we are receiving daily. It will be incremental. If the situation is not being maintained we will put more boots on the ground — but we are hoping we can maintain the situation.”
He said they were not closed off to the possibility that the threats might spill over into other provinces.
“We are mobilising and prepared should that happen.”
Military insiders told the Sunday Times of an internal joint operations document issued on December 16, in which state intelligence indicated imminent and direct threats to specific critical Eskom infrastructure, including power stations.
The plan, which also makes provision for the deployment of the air force, medical health services and military police, identifies six stations in Mpumalanga and one in the Free State. These are Grootvlei, Kendal, Duvha, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo and Camden power stations.
Eskom confirmed on December 17 that soldiers had been deployed to four power stations to help prevent sabotage.
The deployment — from December 16 to March 16 next year — was informed by a risk assessment and a threat analysis.
200 soldiers deployed to protect Eskom assets: SANDF
Reporter
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ ALAISTER RUSSELL
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is receiving daily updates on the security situation at various Eskom power stations as it deploys members to protect critical infrastructure.
This follows intelligence reports of security threats at Eskom stations.
SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa said: “We have deployed about 200 members throughout the power stations that have been identified by the security cluster.”
Mahapa said they hoped to contain and maintain the situation going forward.
“The number of personnel deployed depends on the intelligence we are receiving daily. It will be incremental. If the situation is not being maintained we will put more boots on the ground — but we are hoping we can maintain the situation.”
He said they were not closed off to the possibility that the threats might spill over into other provinces.
“We are mobilising and prepared should that happen.”
Military insiders told the Sunday Times of an internal joint operations document issued on December 16, in which state intelligence indicated imminent and direct threats to specific critical Eskom infrastructure, including power stations.
The plan, which also makes provision for the deployment of the air force, medical health services and military police, identifies six stations in Mpumalanga and one in the Free State. These are Grootvlei, Kendal, Duvha, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo and Camden power stations.
Eskom confirmed on December 17 that soldiers had been deployed to four power stations to help prevent sabotage.
The deployment — from December 16 to March 16 next year — was informed by a risk assessment and a threat analysis.
Suspended Eskom employee in court for ‘theft of diesel worth R500k’
Earlier this month Eskom’s general manager for security, advocate Karen Pillay, hit out at the slow pace of prosecutions involving people arrested for sabotage and other crimes against the state power utility.
Pillay said Eskom has to “micromanage” investigations and that they were spending R3.2bn a year on private security due to sabotage, death threats against senior executives, theft and damage to critical infrastructure.
She revealed that in the past year the company has opened 16 cases with police relating to sabotage, two of which have been linked to Eskom employees.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos