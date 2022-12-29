Eating out budget tips for frugal foodies

Other good etiquette is to allow for a tip because “it shows your understanding of value”.
“Tipping is a reflection of the level of service you received, but it is also a show of support. Give R100 or R150 and feel good doing it. Leave thank you notes. Smile. A few kind words or a good review can be worth a lot more to an establishment than money.”
Other budget boosters are rewards programmes offered by banks, such as eBucks, loyalty programmes that accumulate credits and weeknight specials.
“Pay attention, there are good deals out there,” Harrison said.
Jean Sloane, head of brand at Ocean Basket, said much had been done to “democratise” seafood which was traditionally seen as a high-end choice for eating out rather than an across-the-board option.
“We’ve gone all out with a summer menu that’s easy to navigate, with platters to share. Support for the local fishing industries has helped us bring down the cost of a piece of fish to about R65 and snoek to under R80, which makes us competitive with the price of a burger,” she said.
“And with bowls and wraps and stuff like salmon, the offerings are healthy and even vegan friendly.”
Vouchers, special deals, date night delights — it just takes a bit of planning and strategising for frugal foodies to indulge in a restaurant meal without the side order of guilt.
Entrepreneur and wealth creator Justin Harrison, presenter of the Money Podcast on Jacaranda FM, says while enjoying a meal out is a treat for most people, there are ways to eat out without breaking the bank.
“The idea is to be comfortable enough to eat what you want and to enjoy the things you love, such as sushi and signature dishes, in a way that is affordable.”
Having grown up poor, he started his first business at age 13, later bought the school tuck shop and, having started 109 businesses, Harrison believes he has learnt many lessons and to challenge conventional thinking.
“Only about 1% of people understand money and the other 99% don’t. I tasted seafood for the first time as an adult. I grew up knowing meat as a luxury and seafood as a helluva luxury. But there is no reason seafood shouldn’t be experienced by everyone.”
Economic challenges, years of social distancing and a lockdown that led to families becoming comfortable with staying home or ordering in have led to huge changes in eating out habits and the offerings and marketing strategies of restaurants.
“Coronavirus magnified and accelerated things and got us to a point where we are learning to be good with money and how to achieve more with less.”
And sharing a meal is “truly a gift and a way to connect with people”.
His first strategy when planning a meal out with a group of friends is to check the menu beforehand.
“Got to the website, check the prices and if they list a lot of SQ items, ditch it. Go there in person, look at the menu and talk to the restaurateur. Often they will let you create your own limited menu,” Harrison said.
The issue of bill splitting should be settled before.
“We know the stuff that happens all the time. One guy forgets his wallet at home, another has no data. Arranging this stuff before you walk into the place eliminates a lot of awkwardness, especially for emerging middle class black people where it’s not culturally appropriate to speak about price ranges. Friends with similar value systems will respect your choices or they might judge you. But take this as good life advice.”
Another issue is learning what children like to eat, teaching them a good value system and how to order respectfully.
“A good idea is to start with tap water and order drinks when the food arrives. Bulk your guests up with water. They will eat less and it’s better for the digestive system,” Harrison quipped.
“Know what you want to eat before you go out. That way you avoid ending up with an SQ meal when you went out for pizza. Set a budget before the time and keep in mind alcohol is ridiculously expensive in a restaurant.”
Some restaurants offer fairly large portion starters that are big enough to share or to order as a main course.
