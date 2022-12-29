×

Premier Lesufi to consider commission of inquiry into Boksburg explosion if investigation stalls

29 December 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi speaking to families of Boksburg explosion victims.
Image: SUPPLIED

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said he will consider a commission of inquiry into the Boksburg gas tanker incident if the pace of investigation and prosecution takes long.

He was visiting the families of the victims who died after the tanker became wedged under a bridge and caught fire. Two houses close to the scene were burnt down and the blaze spread to the nearby hospital, where health workers also became casualties.

On Wednesday the death toll was 26, the initial number on Saturday was nine.

“The said driver was released, I immediately sought an explanation from the police. They said the person needed to appear within 48 hours, but with the evidence they have it would be difficult to pursue a judge to make a decision.

“They felt that with the number of deceased it might be a lighter charge. They are of the view that they need to gather the necessary evidence and the owner of the truck is cooperating.

“I have accepted the explanation but I need them to move faster,” said Lesufi.

He said the charges they told him about were reckless driving and destroying state property.

“I instructed that they add additional personnel in gathering the evidence. Where we feel things are moving slowly we will appoint a commission of inquiry in this matter. I will do that if I sense there is a delay.

“I am considering that aspect, the legal team is working on it. We will give the police a chance to do their work,” he added.

He said the charges might be reinstated.

Lesufi expressed his condolences and said he was saddened and in deep pain, “it’s a disaster that you can’t explain.

“We still have two people that are unaccounted for, still missing. Two are still in hospital, we wish them speedy recovery.

“Because of the nature of their injuries they felt we should delay the visits so that we don’t harm them further.” he said.

TimesLIVE

