A Magaliesburg school governing body member accused of sexually assaulting a pupil during a matric farewell event will remain in custody after he abandoned his bail application.
He appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday. His legal representative told the court that the man, who is not being named to protect the identity of the complainant, would not proceed with a formal bail application.
On December 9, TimesLIVE understands the schoolgirl had accepted a lift with the accused after she began struggling to breathe at the function. It was suspected she was having an asthma attack. She was allegedly accosted by him at a local park en route to her destination.
Man accused of sexually assaulted pupil at matric dance
School governing body member abandons bail in sexual assault case
Reporter
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
A Magaliesburg school governing body member accused of sexually assaulting a pupil during a matric farewell event will remain in custody after he abandoned his bail application.
He appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday. His legal representative told the court that the man, who is not being named to protect the identity of the complainant, would not proceed with a formal bail application.
On December 9, TimesLIVE understands the schoolgirl had accepted a lift with the accused after she began struggling to breathe at the function. It was suspected she was having an asthma attack. She was allegedly accosted by him at a local park en route to her destination.
School governing body member charged with sexually assaulting pupil at matric farewell
His next appearance is March 8 to allow police time to continue the investigation. DNA results are also outstanding.
The court heard that the man had a previous conviction of theft from 1984.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos