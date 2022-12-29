×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two men killed at Kwaggafontein tavern, one of them found burnt in his car

By TimesLIVE - 29 December 2022
Police in Kwaggafontein are investigating the case of two murders at a tavern in the early hours of Christmas Day. One of the victims was burnt inside a vehicle.
Police in Kwaggafontein are investigating the case of two murders at a tavern in the early hours of Christmas Day. One of the victims was burnt inside a vehicle.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET/ FILE

Two men were killed at a tavern in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday.

One of them, who was torched inside a VW Citi Golf after being severely assaulted, was killed in what appeared to be an act of retaliation for the murder of the other victim. 

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said investigations revealed the man who was torched had earlier fatally shot the other male victim and was then allegedly assaulted by a group of people.

“It is further alleged that he ran into his vehicle and that is when he was torched inside the car.”

School teacher shot dead in his driveway

Police are investigating a case of murder after a high-school teacher was shot dead near his home.
News
4 hours ago

Police were informed of the attack at around 3.30am.

“When the members arrived at the scene they found one of the victims still burning inside the vehicle. Most of his upper body parts were severely burnt.”

The other victim, who sustained gunshot wounds, was also certified dead by the paramedics. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...