Bereaved family members could not hold back their tears on Thursday during a memorial service for the 27 people who died after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg.
The explosion took place on Sunday after the tanker was wedged under a bridge.
Investigations have shown the tanker driver immediately alerted his bosses and emergency services and tried to clear the crowd gathering around the vehicle.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Bereaved relatives could not hold back tears as Boksburg gas tanker explosion victims are remembered
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
