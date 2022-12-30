There will be no load-shedding as South Africa moves into the new year.
Eskom said on Friday load-shedding will be suspended from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.
Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. “Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on December 31.”
“Load-shedding will then be suspended until 5am on Monday, whereafter stage 2 will be implemented until further notice.”
Load-shedding to be suspended on New Year’s Eve
