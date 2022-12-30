Sangoma’s rehab centre for drug addicts
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 30 December 2022
Mthatha sangoma Nomthandazo Sivumele Sokhanyile has joined the war against drug abuse and is caring for about 30 addicts who have been referred by their parents and families...
Sangoma’s rehab centre for drug addicts
Mthatha sangoma Nomthandazo Sivumele Sokhanyile has joined the war against drug abuse and is caring for about 30 addicts who have been referred by their parents and families...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos