Two hikers rescued from mountains in Mpumalanga

30 December 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter
Two male hikers got into trouble during a hike in Mpumalanga on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: Mihtiander/ 123RF

Two hikers were stranded on a mountain after sustaining injuries which prompted their rescue late on Thursday evening in an area between Elandshoek and Waterval Onder in Mpumalanga.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said their Nelspruit team sprang into action after a distress call regarding two male hikers who needed urgent assistance. 

“At about 10pm Emer-G-Med paramedics and multiple emergency service agencies  responded to the Marlothi Chalets area for reports about two hikers stuck in the mountains. The teams assembled and after a safety briefing began to ascend towards the last known location of the two men.”

Van Reenen said the hikers were found at 10.40pm.

“One man suffered a fractured lower limb and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being packaged into a rescue basket and carried down to an awaiting Emer-G-Med ambulance. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for further care and assessment.”

TimesLIVE

