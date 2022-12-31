Four most wanted criminals were shot dead by police in Durban on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the rapid rail unit, provincial investigations and tracking task team followed up information about a gang allegedly responsible for a spate of murders in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The four suspects were spotted travelling in a white vehicle along Higginson Highway in St Wendolins and police instructed them to stop. Instead of heeding the instructions, the suspects opened fire at the police. During the exchange the four suspects were fatally wounded.”
Preliminary investigations confirmed the men were on the list of most wanted for cases such as murder, attempted murder, hijacking, armed robbery and extortion, among an “avalanche” of other serious and violent crimes.
Four 'most wanted criminals' shot dead by police in Durban
The men were wanted for murder, attempted murder, hijacking, armed robbery and extortion
“Police recovered an AK47 assault rifle with one magazine and 19 rounds of ammunition as well as a vehicle suspected to have been stolen. Ink-stained bank notes were also found inside the suspects' vehicle.”
Netshiunda said none of the police officers were injured and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were investigating.
Police in Mariannhill opened an inquest docket.
