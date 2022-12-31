×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Heavy rain hits uMngeni municipality hard

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 31 December 2022
Flooding in the uMngeni area in KwaZulu-Natal after heavy rain.
Flooding in the uMngeni area in KwaZulu-Natal after heavy rain.
Image: SUPPLIED

uMngeni municipality will ask the KwaZulu-Natal government for financial help to fix infrastructure damaged by floods.

The Midlands municipality was hit by heavy rain and gusting winds on Thursday. 

Mayor Chris Pappas said some parts of the municipality were badly affected, with more than 120mm recorded. 

The political and administrative leadership of the municipality met on Friday to discuss the matter. Funding will be redirected to respond to stormwater and road-related damage.

Widespread flooding in the uMngeni area in KZN after heavy rain.
Widespread flooding in the uMngeni area in KZN after heavy rain.
Image: SUPPLIED

Resources will be allocated to mop-up and clean-up operations.

Pappas said councillors would submit damage reports in their wards by Friday.

“Risk areas and weaknesses will be identified and interventions put in place for future storms. Our disaster subdirectory will respond to emergency cases where humanitarian relief is required. The electricity unit has already restored most areas affected by power outages.”

In December 2021, the DA-run municipality said it suffered R272m in storm damage. 

Pappas said the municipality did not receive any assistance despite billions supposedly being allocated for disaster response. 

“The municipality has limited resources to respond and will strategically implement response plans. Thank you to businesses and civic groups for your assistance,” said Pappas.

New homes bring festive cheer to flood victims

After months at Truro community hall in Pietermaritzburg, April's flood victims have welcomed their relocation to accommodation in Scottsville and ...
News
3 days ago

On Thursday, KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala said disaster management teams were on high alert after a warning issued by the South African Weather Service.

Some storms may become severe over the interior.

Zikalala urged residents to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and bridges susceptible to flooding. 

People should also avoid swimming in and crossing swollen rivers and take care as roads may be flooded, potholes filled with water and there may be sinkholes.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...