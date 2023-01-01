×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gauteng welcomes 167 New Year babies including 3 sets of twins

01 January 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko presenting gifts to mothers of babies born on New Years day at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko presenting gifts to mothers of babies born on New Years day at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Image: SUPPLIED

Gauteng public hospitals have welcomed the birth of more than 160 babies since the start of the new year.

The provincial health department said 167 babies were delivered on Sunday between midnight and midday.

Eighty-eight of the newborns were males and 79 females. They included three sets of twins born at different hospitals.

On Sunday morning, Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to welcome the newborn babies and celebrate with their parents.. 

She presented the parents with gifts.

“We are encouraging all the mothers who have just delivered their bundles of joy to make use of the department of home affairs offices that are in-house at our facilities to register their babies before going home.”

Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka released a detailed 57-page report after a complaint by Teboho Tsotetsi, who was said to be the father of the decuplets ...
News
1 day ago

The department said academic hospitals delivered 15 babies – with seven born at Chris Hani Baragwanath and four at Dr George Mukhari.

Tertiary hospitals delivered 25 babies with Thembisa Hospital welcoming 20 newborns and Kalafong Hospital five.

“We are also encouraging them to exclusively breastfeed their babies for the first six months, as breast milk contains all nutritional substances and antibodies babies need to grow and protect them from illnesses. They must also ensure their little ones are immunised at regular ages to protect them against diseases such as polio, hepatitis, measles and meningitis,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...