Ramaphosa mourns former Pope Benedict
President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined South African Catholics in mourning the passing of former Pope Benedict.
Pope Benedict died on Saturday aged 95 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since his resignation from his role as head of the Catholic Church worldwide.
“South Africans share the sadness felt by millions of the Catholic faithful worldwide at the passing of the Pope Emeritus. In this season of Christian fellowship, the passing of His Holiness is certain to add to the intensity with which Catholic adherents and other communities of faith carried the Pope Emeritus in their prayers in the closing days of his life,” Ramaphosa said.
The Vatican said his body will lie in state from Monday in St Peter's Basilica, with his funeral taking place in St Peter's Square on Thursday, presided over by Pope Francis.
“We reflect with deep regard on the spirit leadership Pope Benedict XV1 provided to his church and humanity more broadly. The prayers and concern expressed by millions for His Holiness in recent weeks and days will now sustain and comfort the faithful in this hour of grief,” Ramaphosa said.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the government is working hard to end load-shedding.
“We are increasing the amount of renewable energy on the grid. By working together, we can and will rebuild our country. We can and will improve our economy and improve the lives of our people,” he said.
Ramaphosa has wished South Africans a prosperous and peaceful new year.
He said post the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy is growing again and is now larger than it was before the pandemic.
“Over the past year, around 1.5-million new jobs were created. The Presidential Employment Stimulus, which has provided opportunities to more than a million citizens, is growing and thriving. We are improving the business operating environment and attracting new investment. We are undertaking reforms in the operation of our ports and railways, and in our telecommunications, water and electricity sectors.”
