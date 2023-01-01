“Further investigation revealed that the perpetrator targeted unsuspecting women on their way to Tzaneen town who either did not know the area very well or he just offered some assistance and in doing so, he would lure them to secluded areas. The suspect would then rape and rob the victims of their belongings.”
Ledwaba said one of the victims was hacked with a panga during the incident.
The man also targeted women hitchhiking on the R71 road near Tzaneen Spur restaurant on the way to Phalaborwa and Giyani.
“Concerted effort was put in trying to apprehend the perpetrator who was unknown until he was ultimately linked through forensic evidence. The accused briefly appeared at the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Friday on multiple charges of rape and robbery.”
Ledwaba said the man will appear again in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Tuesday and in Tzaneen on January 6 for a formal bail application.
Serial rapist linked to seven cases nabbed
One of the suspect's victims was hacked with a panga during the incident.
An alleged serial rapist who has been terrorising the communities of Bolobedu and Tzaneen in Limpopo has been arrested after police positively linked him to seven cases.
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the Tzaneen CBD after police received a tip-off.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police have been probing at least seven rape cases reported between 2015 and 2016 in which the modus operandi was similar.
Ledwaba said the man may be linked to more cases as police investigations continue.
“Police appeal to victims who may have fallen prey to this suspect to come forward and report the matter at the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 0860010111 or report via MySAPSApp,” he said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has commended the police for the meticulous investigation that led to the man's arrest.
