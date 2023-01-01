The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer 'king' — two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years.

Former Pelé teammate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with Reuters this week. The year was 1968, and Elizabeth was guest of honour at a soccer match at Rio de Janeiro's monumental Maracanã stadium during an official visit to Brazil. After the game, she presented Pelé with a trophy.