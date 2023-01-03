Pregnant woman swept away by flooded river
Nompumelelo Dyantyi, 29, and two others drown in separate incidents in Cala within hours
By Lulamile Feni and Sue Maclennan - 03 January 2023
The body of heavily pregnant woman was found on Monday, five days after a bakkie she was travelling in was swept away while the driver tried to cross a river in an Eastern Cape village...
