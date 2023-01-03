×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'The devil wears Prasa': Fikile Mbalula's 'tracksuit' has the internet in stitches

03 January 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Fikile Mbalula in a railway-inspired suit has gone viral on social media.
Fikile Mbalula in a railway-inspired suit has gone viral on social media.
Image: @Patricia_Bantom/ Twitter

Social media was in hysterics this week after a snap of transport minister Fikile Mbalula in a railway-inspired suit went viral.

It is unclear when the photo was taken or whether it is Photoshopped.

The image shows Mbalula in a white and grey outfit with a scarf seemingly draped as a tie.

It was shared by Patricia Bantom on Twitter and spread widely across the social media network.

Here's a look at some of the reactions it drew:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...