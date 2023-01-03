Social media was in hysterics this week after a snap of transport minister Fikile Mbalula in a railway-inspired suit went viral.
It is unclear when the photo was taken or whether it is Photoshopped.
The image shows Mbalula in a white and grey outfit with a scarf seemingly draped as a tie.
It was shared by Patricia Bantom on Twitter and spread widely across the social media network.
Here's a look at some of the reactions it drew:
'The devil wears Prasa': Fikile Mbalula's 'tracksuit' has the internet in stitches
Image: @Patricia_Bantom/ Twitter
