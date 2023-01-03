Two gunned down in suspected taxi industry-linked hit
Woman who took over husband’s business after his murder in 2020, slain with friend in village near Mthatha
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 03 January 2023
An Eastern Cape woman who took over her husband’s taxi business in the Western Cape after he was gunned down by unknown people in 2020, has now also been shot dead...
Two gunned down in suspected taxi industry-linked hit
Woman who took over husband’s business after his murder in 2020, slain with friend in village near Mthatha
An Eastern Cape woman who took over her husband’s taxi business in the Western Cape after he was gunned down by unknown people in 2020, has now also been shot dead...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos