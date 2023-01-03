Two Randburg toddlers critical after near drowning incident

Two toddler brothers are in a critical condition after a near drowning incident in Randburg, in Johannesburg, said paramedics.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 3.20pm, said Emer-G-Med paramedics.

“On arrival on scene two little boys aged 18 months and three-years-old were found in a critical condition after being submerged in the family swimming pool.

“Several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise the boys before a decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter teams. A nearby landing zone was established and Netcare 2 and Netcare 3 landed on the scene within minutes.”

The children were airlifted to hospital and remain in critical condition.

