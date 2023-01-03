WATCH | Rubber bullets fly during search operation at Boksburg prison

Chaos erupted at the Boksburg Correctional Centre in Gauteng on Monday, with prison guards firing rubber bullets at a group of unruly inmates who hurled rocks and stones.
Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmates had barricaded a sectional gate to prevent having their cells being searched.
“Boksburg Correctional Centre in the Gauteng region is calm and order has been restored after an incident on Monday where a group of inmates became unruly and barricaded a sectional gate during the search operation.
“This was in retaliation to a mandatory search operation by the department's national task team as part of its festive season security operation,” he said.
However, inmates disputed this and alleged they were playing soccer when the prison guards opened fire on them.
Videos circulating on social media show inmates holding up rubber bullets and showing their wounds.
One inmate demanded answers from the department.
“We were playing a soccer tournament as it is a holiday. Members came in patrolling and went out. Around 10am when they came back they ran in and began using maximum force, hitting the inmates, and made us lay on the ground,” he said.
“We want to know why they used maximum force. They have a code of conduct, their do's and don'ts, their responsibility and title of their job [sic].”
Nxumalo said the department is aware and has seen the acts by inmates captured by illegal cellphones in an attempt to divert attention from deviant behaviour.
“Some of the images circulating via social media platforms emanate from inmates making a mockery of the correctional system. This is a clear indication that the few unruly inmates who sought to prevent the searching exercise knew fully that they were hiding contraband in their cells,” he said.
“We will remove these contrabands without fear, and discipline those who possess and smuggle them to our facilities. The perpetrators have identified themselves through social media platforms and their action will assist in terms of the disciplinary processes.
“A full-scale investigation will be launched and the festive season security operation shall continue as per the schedule.”
