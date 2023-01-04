Air ambulance back in Eastern Cape skies
Welcome return of vital service after lengthy legal wrangle over tender
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 04 January 2023
After a lengthy legal battle over the awarding of a controversial air ambulance tender, a court battle which saw the Eastern Cape operating without its vital air service for almost two years, the provincial department of health’s life-saving aeromedical helicopter service is back...
Air ambulance back in Eastern Cape skies
Welcome return of vital service after lengthy legal wrangle over tender
After a lengthy legal battle over the awarding of a controversial air ambulance tender, a court battle which saw the Eastern Cape operating without its vital air service for almost two years, the provincial department of health’s life-saving aeromedical helicopter service is back...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos