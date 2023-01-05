East London Olympian’s precious gold medal found — in gutter
Sharp-eyed garden service staff hailed for discovering two of Joan Harrison’s stolen gongs
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 05 January 2023
The owner and staff of an East London garden service company have been praised after recovering two of Olympic legend Joan Harrison’s stolen medals from a gutter in Southernwood. ..
