'He is delusional' — What you said about joining Carl Niehaus's new movement
Image: DARREN STEWART/ GALLO IMAGES
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Carl Niehaus’s decision to start his own political movement, with the majority claiming he is “delusional”.
The former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson and ANC member was expelled from the ruling party last month after a disciplinary hearing in which he “failed to show remorse”. He tendered his resignation from the ANC two weeks later.
He told TimesLIVE this week his political movement will have “a broad civil society base”.
He added he was consulting with many people in religious and civil society spaces, while also engaging with politicians from different parties.
Niehaus said the movement will “provide the opportunity to people from different political parties, including also those who are committed to the ideals of radical economic transformation but who are still inside the ANC, to be able to participate”.
While we may have to wait to hear if big names join Niehaus's movement, TimesLIVE readers are not sold on the idea.
We asked readers if they would join the movement, with 89% saying they would not. They claimed Niehaus was “delusional”.
8% said they would sign up to join the party, and claimed the ANC had lost its way, while 3% said it would depend on how popular the movement becomes.
LISTEN | 'Yes, I want to get rid of Ramaphosa', Niehaus spills on political movement
The debate continued on social media.
“Not even his closest heavyweight friends will join: JZ, NDZ, Ace etc. He will probably get a seat outside parliament, maybe using a camp chair,” joked Moeketsi Keke Nhlapo.
“Only if he gives me good insurance advice!” added Vincent Botha.
TP Majoro said: “I like this guy but I will never vote for him”.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme weighed in, saying “every day we move further away from the light. Tata didn’t walk on water for us to live like this.
“Imagine walking into a voting booth and putting an X next to Carl's face. Thixo onofefe sincende.”
TimesLIVE
