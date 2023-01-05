Hijacking suspect dies, cop wounded in shoot-out
Police officer fighting for life after cops close in on feared ‘crime syndicate member’ in Ngqushwa village
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 05 January 2023
An Eastern Cape police officer is fighting for his life after he was shot by the suspected car hijacker he was pursuing in a village in Ngqushwa this week...
Hijacking suspect dies, cop wounded in shoot-out
Police officer fighting for life after cops close in on feared ‘crime syndicate member’ in Ngqushwa village
An Eastern Cape police officer is fighting for his life after he was shot by the suspected car hijacker he was pursuing in a village in Ngqushwa this week...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos