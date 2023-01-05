Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon until 5am on Friday.
Eskom said stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented until 4pm on Friday.
“This pattern will be repeated until Sunday morning,” it said.
The move to stage 4 is due to the delays in returning seven generating units to service.
“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at Majuba power station has contributed to the capacity constraints.
“We have 6,014MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,278MW is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service.
“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period.”
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding returns tonight
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
