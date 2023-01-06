No more dropped stitches for Maureen with this device
Nahoon’s Marie-Claire Hand comes to rescue with knitting aid for assisted living facility resident who has use of only one hand
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 06 January 2023
Smiling in their lounge chairs, the elderly residents of Stirling Lodge light up when they see Marie-Claire Hand, 61, from Nahoon on her daily visit to the assisted living facility. ..
No more dropped stitches for Maureen with this device
Nahoon’s Marie-Claire Hand comes to rescue with knitting aid for assisted living facility resident who has use of only one hand
Smiling in their lounge chairs, the elderly residents of Stirling Lodge light up when they see Marie-Claire Hand, 61, from Nahoon on her daily visit to the assisted living facility. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos