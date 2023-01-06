Johnson said the update came too late as they recently buried their mother, Doreen Petersen, who had been pining over the death of her daughter.
“She kept asking when the killers will be arrested. She wanted justice for her daughter. She died without knowing who killed Liana and why. She was pining for her daughter, especially because no one kept her updated. Police are not providing us with updates,” Johnson said.
“The only updates we receive are through the news, like everyone else. It’s like we didn’t lose our sister. Liana’s family is in Cape Town. They are the people who should be kept up to date with developments.”
Johnson wants the shooter to be arrested.
“They only have guns but no arrests. We want to see whoever is behind the shooting arrested.”
Their mother's funeral was held last Thursday at the same church where her sister’s funeral was held in 2020, she added.
“All those emotions at Liana's funeral came back. It was very emotional for all of us.”
‘Our mom was pining for answers that never came’: Family of Melville shooting victim suffers another loss
The latest update on the Melville shooting came too late for one of the families of the two women who were killed on New Year’s Day in 2020.
This week police said they have launched a manhunt for the owner of a farm in Kliprivier, Gauteng, where a firearm recovered at the property was linked to the restaurant shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, in 2020. Two people were killed and several were injured.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said nine firearms were found buried on the farm and taken for ballistic testing.
“One of the firearms has been linked to the crime in Melville. Police have since been on a manhunt for the owner of the farm,” Mathe said.
She said the owner was known to police and was urged to hand himself over to the authorities.
Desiree Johnson’s sister Liana Petersen was one of those killed when shots were fired indiscriminately at patrons shortly after 1am on New Year’s Day in 2020 at Poppy’s Restaurant.
