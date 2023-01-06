Unpaid taxi operators threaten to stop transporting pupils
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 06 January 2023
Just less than two weeks before the reopening of schools, taxi operators vowed on Thursday they would not transport pupils because scholar transport programme service providers owed millions by the provincial transport department had not yet been paid...
Unpaid taxi operators threaten to stop transporting pupils
Just less than two weeks before the reopening of schools, taxi operators vowed on Thursday they would not transport pupils because scholar transport programme service providers owed millions by the provincial transport department had not yet been paid...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos