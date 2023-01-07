BCM and business sector hail festive season boom but not all agree
Some event organisers says it was a dry season for the entertainment industry
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha and Asanda Nini - 07 January 2023
While Buffalo City Metro authorities and some businesses this week said the city had enjoyed one of the most successful and well-attended summers post the Covid-19 pandemic, signifying recovery in the tourism industry, some event organisers had contrasting views, expressing concerns over a drastic dip in the number of revellers this festive season...
BCM and business sector hail festive season boom but not all agree
Some event organisers says it was a dry season for the entertainment industry
While Buffalo City Metro authorities and some businesses this week said the city had enjoyed one of the most successful and well-attended summers post the Covid-19 pandemic, signifying recovery in the tourism industry, some event organisers had contrasting views, expressing concerns over a drastic dip in the number of revellers this festive season...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos