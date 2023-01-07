Kara recalled another close call when he chased a suspect who had about 20 outstanding warrants of arrest
BCM traffic’s dedicated ‘Oom K’ hangs up his keys after 27 years
Though having faced several brushes with death on the city’s road, Superintendent Clifton Kara says his job was ‘a calling’
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Respected Superintendent Clifton Kara is retiring after serving the Buffalo City traffic department and community for 27 years.
Kara, 61, started off as a trainee traffic officer on December 27 1995.
He began his career at the Braelyn licencing department and a year later went to Cape Town to complete a traffic officers diploma.
On his return as a fully-fledged traffic officer, he performed his duties diligently, earning the respect of his colleagues.
Though involved in many close calls with death, Kara said the job had been “a calling”.
Sharing one of the life-threatening experiences he faced, he said: “I remember one evening, myself and a colleague arrested a drunk driver and he ran away.
“We chased him and he hid in a tree. I wanted to spray him with teargas, but my colleague persuaded me not to.
“We spoke to him and he complied but while driving to the police station, I saw him getting restless and on investigation, we discovered he had a magnum 45 pistol on him, and police records showed he was suspected of killing a person in Duncan Village.”
