Khayelitsha fire displaces 160 people after 50 shacks destroyed
Image: Gift of the Givers
Residents of Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, were awoken early on Saturday morning by a raging fire that destroyed 50 shacks.
Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said his department was alerted about the fire just before 2am.
“Several crews responded and a strong wind was fanning the fire to the nearby formal houses,” said Carelse.
“The incident management team was also activated just after 1am to mitigate the incident. Six fire engines and two water tankers were on scene and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze at 5.30am.”
